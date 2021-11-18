The Thunder Head to Milwaukee Without Coach Daigneault

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    The Thunder Travel to Milwaukee Without Coach Daigneault

    Tre Mann is now on a day-to-day basis following his right ankle sprain.
    Coach Daigneault began practice by stating he will not be traveling with the team as he and his wife are expecting their child to be born any day now.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commented on how he thinks the team will do in Coach Daigneault's absence.

    Each Thunder rookie displayed improvements to their game in Oklahoma City's triumph against Houston. Coach Daigneault said that he thinks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been playing bigger defensively. He continued to give praise to Tre Mann's defensive development. 

    Since Mann sprained his ankle in last night's game, he is now on a day-to-day basis and Daigneault said we should expect to see him assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue.

    Lu Dort has been a big scoring contributor and has had five consecutive +20 point games for the Thunder. Coach Daigneault chooses to believe that Dort's ceiling as a player has still yet to been seen.

