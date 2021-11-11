The Thunder Taking Advantage of Home-Game Stint

Oklahoma City returns from New Orleans with a victory to extend their three game winning streak. Coach Daigneault said why returning home for so long will be valuable to this young group.

After winning three games in row, Mike Muscala said that it was due to their ability to remain strong through crunch time.

One Thunder player that aided in Oklahoma City's triumph against the Pelicans was Lu Dort. Even though he finished with 27 points only 6 came from shots behind the arc. Dort was aggressive in getting into the lane and even dominated the rim on a few dunks.

Isaiah Roby, Vit Krejci, and Theo Maledon have returned to Oklahoma City but they are assigned to the Blue. Maldeon's offensive productivity has taken a dip this season and Coach Daigneault is hoping that spending time with the Blue will increase his confidence.