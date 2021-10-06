Thunder Practice Report: Aaron Wiggins Reveled in First NBA Action

Aaron Wiggins reflected on how he played against the Hornets last Sunday. Although he only played seven minutes, he shot 4-of-5 from the floor and finished with 12 points.

Since Wiggins is in a two-way contract, Lu Dort can relate to what he's going through. Dort has been able to give Wiggins some advice on how to navigate playing a two-way contract.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault spoke about the pros to having multiple playmakers on the floor and spoke about building chemistry in different lineups. Preparing for games as a professional coach can be very taxing, but Daigneault has a secret to make sure he's fully prepared for each game-day.

He also dove into what goes through his brain prior to the game, specifically how he can best show up for his team.

