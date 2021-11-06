Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thunder Practice Report | Isaiah Roby Reports to the Blue

    Coach Daigneault and Ty Jerome discuss the differences in defending against the Spurs.
    Author:

    The Thunder have returned from their long California road-trip. They will face San Antonio and Coach Daigneault believes this will be a different for Oklahoma City, defensively speaking.

    Ty Jerome continued to explain how the Thunder will shift defensive gears against the Spurs on Sunday. He contrasted playing against the likes of Stephen Curry to a more balanced lineup.

    Oklahoma City moved Thunder player Isaiah Roby to the Blue, the city's G-League team. Coach Daigneault has been very candid about decisions regarding moving players to the Blue. After noticing that Roby was not getting considerable minutes in the rotation, Daigneault believes this will be a good way to keep Roby fresh and ready. 

    The Blue played their first game last night and a few Thunder players displayed their improved skills. Daigneault commented on Tre Mann, Andrew Wiggins and Vit Krejci's performances in the game.

    Thunder Practice Report | Nov. 06, 2021
    Thunder Practice Report | Isaiah Roby Reports to the Blue

