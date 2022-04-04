Skip to main content

WATCH: A One of a Kind Player

Aleksej Pokusevski records his first career triple-double in the Thunder's victory over Phoenix.

Aleksej Pokusevski got a taste at running point last night in the Thunder’s offense and it’s safe to say he looked comfortable.

Being a 7’ foot guard gives Pokusevski an advantage by allowing him to see over the defense. Pokusevski’s playmaking was on full display, a few no look passes and racked up 12 assists.

“He's one of a kind guy I feel as a player,” Olivier Sarr said. “He's seven foot he can really see over the defense find the open guys, great IQ, really unselfish, push it on a break. That's all we need. I mean, he's unbelievable talent and he had a great night.”

He finished the night recording his first career triple double and become the 12th youngest player to do so. Snatching 10 rebounds, recording 12 assists and scoring 17 points Pokusevski was the biggest asset on the floor.

Pokusevski has shown one of most versatile skill sets of any player on the Oklahoma City roster. There is still a high ceiling for Pokusevski, but this a gigantic step for him to build off of.

