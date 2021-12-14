Skip to main content
    WATCH: Aleksej Pokusevski Assigned to the Blue

    Lu Dort did not practice today due to a left ankle sprain.
    Coach Daigneault began practice by addressing Lu Dort's injury. Dort did not participate in practice reps today but there still holds a possibility that he can play tomorrow.

    Tre Mann seemingly left the court limping during the Thunder's game against the Mavericks on Sunday. He did not re-enter the game and Coach Daigneault addressed that today.

    Aleksej Pokusevski has been assigned to the Blue and Daigneault made it clear this will only serve to benefit his development. 

    Coach Daigneault continued to say that Poku has improved immensely since last season, both physically and mentally.

