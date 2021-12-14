WATCH: Aleksej Pokusevski Assigned to the Blue

Coach Daigneault began practice by addressing Lu Dort's injury. Dort did not participate in practice reps today but there still holds a possibility that he can play tomorrow.

Tre Mann seemingly left the court limping during the Thunder's game against the Mavericks on Sunday. He did not re-enter the game and Coach Daigneault addressed that today.

Aleksej Pokusevski has been assigned to the Blue and Daigneault made it clear this will only serve to benefit his development.

Coach Daigneault continued to say that Poku has improved immensely since last season, both physically and mentally.

The players have rallied behind the development mindset and understand that seeing it reflected in game situations take time, Coach Daigneault gave a funny anecdote that should help others share the team's belief.