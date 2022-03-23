WATCH: Bazley 'Lost in the Competition'

Even though most people will remember the Celtics matchup as Tre Mann’s historic second quarter, Coach Daigneault felt it was important to give Darius Bazley his props.

Bazley had made a significant effort to improve his defensive abilities and he has been impressing Coach Daigneault.

Daigneault said,”You know Bazley really stood out to me as being lost in the game tonight. You know, he just was lost in the competition. You lean right into the challenge of guarding those guys and he kind of had a look in his eyes and did so that was just defensively.”

Finishing the game with a double double, 22 points and 10 rebounds, was a feat against the lengthy Celtics. Bazley has truly made strides in his defensive game and he has become much more efficient on offense.

“The block he had on (Jaylen) Brown was a ridiculous play and offensively complemented that type of night with a very efficient and kind of quiet 22,” Daigneault said.

Against Boston, Bazley shot eight-of-13 and when taking out his perimeter shooting he actually shot seven-of-nine.

Factoring in Bazley’s offensive efficiency with his defensive presence, the Thunder are developing a versatile big that can become quite a menace.

