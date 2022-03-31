WATCH: Coach Daigneault's View on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Return

Theo Maledon has been a leading man for the Thunder recently. He has averaged 21.5 points per game in his last five contests. Most recently Maledon went eight-of-14 from the field and finished with 25 points against the Pistons.

Maledon stated why he think he's been successful with more minutes.

Coming back off his injury, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been playing a slightly different role which intrigues Coach Daigneault.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.