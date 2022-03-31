Skip to main content

WATCH: Coach Daigneault's View on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Return

Theo Maledon reflects on his recent success.

Theo Maledon has been a leading man for the Thunder recently. He has averaged 21.5 points per game in his last five contests. Most recently Maledon went eight-of-14 from the field and finished with 25 points against the Pistons.

Maledon stated why he think he's been successful with more minutes.

Coming back off his injury, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been playing a slightly different role which intrigues Coach Daigneault.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

ESPN Rank Thunder 24th in Future Standings, Carry Unprecedented Potential Moving Forward

By Ben Creider1 hour ago
Lindy Waters
News

Waters III, Sarr Provide Spark off Thunder Bench

By Chris Becker4 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Swing on Biggest Risk in Draft

By Nick Crain8 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Hot Shooting Night Lifts Hawks Over Thunder

By Ross Lovelace18 hours ago
Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley
News

Evan Mobley Holds Off Competition in NBA’s Rookie Ladder

By Derek Parker21 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Defining Aleksej Pokusevski's Role with Oklahoma City

By Sam LaneMar 30, 2022
Rob Edwards, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Blue Entangled in Playoff Race to Close Season, Control Their Own Destiny

By Ben CreiderMar 30, 2022
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
News

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Oklahoma Native Trae Young and the Hawks

By Nick CrainMar 30, 2022