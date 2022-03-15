Skip to main content

WATCH: Darius Bazley with a Winning Attitude

Darius Bazley has averaged 43 percent from the perimeter in his last two games.

Darius Bazley has been going through ebbs and flows all season, but as of recently has been on quite a high. In his last two contests he has averaged 56.8 from the field and 43 percent from behind the arc.

Against Memphis he soared to a career high of 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Bazley also recorded 10 rebounds, one block and one steal.

Even more aggressive in his next performance, Bazley finished 10 dunks against the Hornets. Using his athleticism and power to his advantage, Bazley’s dunks all belonged on a highlight reel.

Yet according to Head Coach Mark Daigneault, Bazley’s attitude is not effected by his performances negatively or positively.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

“He's a very light guy. He plays with a lot of joy. He loves being around the team,” Coach Daigneault said. “He loves being around the building and seemingly no matter how he plays or how the team plays, when he wakes up the next morning, he brings that type of energy.”

Having a player as dynamic as Bazley be so intrinsically energetic is not something you can draft. He is a great example for any player on this squad and just another sign that Bazley is a culture fit in Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Top Performers With 32 Points in Loss

By Ross Lovelace1 hour ago
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Create Dynamic Guard Trio

By Nick Crain5 hours ago
Miles Bridges
News

Thunder Drop Sixth Consecutive as Hornets Make 20 Triples

By Chris Becker15 hours ago
Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
News

Report: Thunder Intersted in Knicks’ Center Mitchell Robinson

By Derek Parker20 hours ago
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Top Performers: Bazley Sets Career-High, Waters III Rekindles Hot Hand

By Ben CreiderMar 14, 2022
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

LISTEN: Thunder Lose to Grizzlies, Bazley Tallies Career High

By The Uncontested PodcastMar 14, 2022
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
News

Thunder Schedule: Start of a Road Trip

By Nick CrainMar 14, 2022
Darius Bazley
News

Bazley Explodes for 29 Points, Thunder Fall to Memphis

By Ross LovelaceMar 13, 2022