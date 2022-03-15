WATCH: Darius Bazley with a Winning Attitude

Darius Bazley has averaged 43 percent from the perimeter in his last two games.

Darius Bazley has been going through ebbs and flows all season, but as of recently has been on quite a high. In his last two contests he has averaged 56.8 from the field and 43 percent from behind the arc.

Against Memphis he soared to a career high of 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Bazley also recorded 10 rebounds, one block and one steal.

Even more aggressive in his next performance, Bazley finished 10 dunks against the Hornets. Using his athleticism and power to his advantage, Bazley’s dunks all belonged on a highlight reel.

Yet according to Head Coach Mark Daigneault, Bazley’s attitude is not effected by his performances negatively or positively.

“He's a very light guy. He plays with a lot of joy. He loves being around the team,” Coach Daigneault said. “He loves being around the building and seemingly no matter how he plays or how the team plays, when he wakes up the next morning, he brings that type of energy.”

Having a player as dynamic as Bazley be so intrinsically energetic is not something you can draft. He is a great example for any player on this squad and just another sign that Bazley is a culture fit in Oklahoma City.

