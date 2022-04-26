WATCH: Giddey Reflects on Rookie Season

Josh Giddey looks back on his first season in the NBA.

Josh Giddey was a surprise to many during his rookie season. Climbing the rookie ladder and threading tough passes in traffic, Giddey was making a splash.

Giddey was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for four months straight. He probably would have been awarded one more if he did not get injured.

Among the awards, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

In his exit interview Giddey said,” as I got into the season, I got more comfortable within my role and started to figure it out a bit more. So, I think, each week each game throughout the season, I progressively picked up new things got better, got more confidence.”

Outperforming in his rookie season, Giddey has already proven just how special of a player he is.

What’s exciting for Oklahoma City is that Giddey is no where near his ceiling and he’s more advanced than anticipated.