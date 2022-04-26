Skip to main content

WATCH: Giddey Reflects on Rookie Season

Josh Giddey looks back on his first season in the NBA.

Josh Giddey was a surprise to many during his rookie season. Climbing the rookie ladder and threading tough passes in traffic, Giddey was making a splash.

Giddey was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for four months straight. He probably would have been awarded one more if he did not get injured.

Among the awards, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

In his exit interview Giddey said,” as I got into the season, I got more comfortable within my role and started to figure it out a bit more. So, I think, each week each game throughout the season, I progressively picked up new things got better, got more confidence.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Outperforming in his rookie season, Giddey has already proven just how special of a player he is.

What’s exciting for Oklahoma City is that Giddey is no where near his ceiling and he’s more advanced than anticipated. 

Derrick Favors, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Derrick Favors

By Ben Creider1 hour ago
Josh Giddey
News

Rookie Deep Dive: Josh Giddey

By Ross Lovelace22 hours ago
Lu Dort
News

Dunking Ducks: Thunder’s Lu Dort Enters NFT Space

By Nick CrainApr 25, 2022
USATSI_12702527
News

LISTEN: NBA Draft Talk with Hoop Intellect

By The Uncontested PodcastApr 25, 2022
Ty Jerome
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Ty Jerome

By Ben CreiderApr 25, 2022
Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Risk on Prolific Guard

By Nick CrainApr 25, 2022
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins and Derek Fisher
News

‘We're not competing with our past’: Why Sam Presti Won’t be Hampered by Successes of the Past

By Sam LaneApr 24, 2022
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Why the Thunder Shouldn't Draft a Center Outside of the Top Three

By Ross LovelaceApr 24, 2022