WATCH: 'He's Not Someone You Want to Get in the Way Of'

After last season, it was clear that Lu Dort needed to improved his finishing at the rim. Once he returned from the summer, Dort posed an interesting threat to the rim. He drives to the lan with such aggression and speed but allows the basketball to roll off his fingertips for a softer finish. Since concocting his perfect recipe, Dort has been impossible to stop when driving to the bucket.

“He’s just a freight train when he’s getting downhill he’s a tough dude to stop,” Josh Giddey said,”he’s not someone you want to get in the way of.”

Dort finished with 30 points but scored 14 of those in overtime against the Mavericks, this gave the Thunder the edge to win. By scoring in different areas of the court Dort gives the team an advantage of being a constant threat. But good luck to whoever attempts a charge when this freight train pursues the basket.

