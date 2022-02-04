Skip to main content

WATCH: 'He's Not Someone You Want to Get in the Way Of'

Lu Dort scored 14 points in overtime triumph against Dallas.

After last season, it was clear that Lu Dort needed to improved his finishing at the rim. Once he returned from the summer, Dort posed an interesting threat to the rim. He drives to the lan with such aggression and speed but allows the basketball to roll off his fingertips for a softer finish. Since concocting his perfect recipe, Dort has been impossible to stop when driving to the bucket.

“He’s just a freight train when he’s getting downhill he’s a tough dude to stop,” Josh Giddey said,”he’s not someone you want to get in the way of.”

Dort finished with 30 points but scored 14 of those in overtime against the Mavericks, this gave the Thunder the edge to win. By scoring in different areas of the court Dort gives the team an advantage of being a constant threat. But good luck to whoever attempts a charge when this freight train pursues the basket.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Recommended for You

Lu Dort
Video

WATCH: 'He's Not Someone You Want to Get in the Way Of'

just now
Mo Bamba, Orlando Magic
News

NBA Reverse Standings: Core Four Solidifying

1 hour ago
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans
News

Thunder Rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out at Least Six Weeks

3 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

How Josh Giddey Stacks up Against the Past 5 Rookie of the Year Winners

5 hours ago
Tre Mann
News

Tre Mann Drops 29, Leads Top Performers Versus Mavericks

8 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz
News

Mock Trade: Thunder Gain Draft Capital While Jazz Replenish

12 hours ago
Tre Mann
News

Tre Mann, Lu Dort put on Shooting Display as OKC Gets Overtime win in Dallas

20 hours ago
Josh Giddey vs. Minnesota
News

Thunder Tracker: Josh Giddey Continues Sweep of Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Feb 2, 2022