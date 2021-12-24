Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    WATCH: Is Bazley Better off the Bench?

    Josh Giddey's thoughts of Darius Bazley out of the starting lineup.
    Since Darius Bazley has been rotated out of the Thunder’s starting lineup and onto the bench, he has been performing better. As a starter Bazley was averaging 7.1 points per game during the month of December. 

    Yet in the last three games coming off the bench he has averaged 12.3 points per game. He has become more selective in his shot selection from behind the arc and even recorded four blocks against Memphis.

    Josh Giddey said,”He’s flourished in that role he’s been awesome for us.”

    Making the most of the minutes he’s been given, Bazley is making smarter decisions and manages to find his role in any lineup he plays with. By receiving less minutes, Bazley has become more deliberate in his game thus more impactful.

