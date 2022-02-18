WATCH: Isaiah Roby Making the Most of his Minutes

Out of all the players on the Thunder’s roster, Isaiah Roby has been given the most inconsistent minutes. Yet he plays very consistently when given the opportunity. Since OKC’s roster has been injury ridden leading up to the All-Star break, Roby has taken advantage of the extra time on the floor.

“Hes been awesome all year,” Josh Giddey said,”you know wether he gets short minutes or long ones he does his job every night.”

In his past three games, Roby has played more than 20 minutes in each contest. Roby most recent performance against the Spurs has been his best. He made the Thunder’s first eight points, shot seven-of-19 from the floor, and finished with 17 points.

Not only was he active offensively, but Roby was making hustle plays left and right. Recording three steals and 12 rebounds, Roby made his presence known on the defensive end.

We’ll see if this stretch of games was enough to award him more minutes after the players return from the All-Star break.

