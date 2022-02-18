Skip to main content

WATCH: Isaiah Roby Making the Most of his Minutes

Isaiah Roby matches season high against the Spurs.

Out of all the players on the Thunder’s roster, Isaiah Roby has been given the most inconsistent minutes. Yet he plays very consistently when given the opportunity. Since OKC’s roster has been injury ridden leading up to the All-Star break, Roby has taken advantage of the extra time on the floor.

“Hes been awesome all year,” Josh Giddey said,”you know wether he gets short minutes or long ones he does his job every night.”

In his past three games, Roby has played more than 20 minutes in each contest. Roby most recent performance against the Spurs has been his best. He made the Thunder’s first eight points, shot seven-of-19 from the floor, and finished with 17 points.

Not only was he active offensively, but Roby was making hustle plays left and right. Recording three steals and 12 rebounds, Roby made his presence known on the defensive end.

Recommended for You

We’ll see if this stretch of games was enough to award him more minutes after the players return from the All-Star break.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Isaiah Roby
Video

WATCH: Isaiah Roby Making the Most of his Minutes

By Christine Butterfield
11 minutes ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Clorox Rising Stars Primer: Rosters, Top Teams, and Sneaky Stat Stuffers

By Ben Creider
2 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

NBA All-Star 2022: Josh Giddey Set to Headline Clorox Rising Stars

By Nick Crain
7 hours ago
Tre Mann
News

NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder Overachieving Without Star

By Derek Parker
21 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

State of the Thunder: Bright future, big Questions Await OKC

By Sam Lane
Feb 17, 2022
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Rookies Shine Again in Close Loss to Spurs

By Ross Lovelace
Feb 17, 2022
A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Reach for Dynamic Wing

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Feb 17, 2022
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Josh Giddey Continues Historic Streak, Not Enough Versus Spurs

By Ben Creider
Feb 16, 2022