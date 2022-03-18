WATCH: 'It got me Fired up'

Arguably the Thunder’s third quarter against the Spurs was their most impressive to date. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in particular was a beast, he went nine-of-nine from the field during the third.

“I can't speak for everybody else but it got me going, you know, and just made me want to get stops,” Bazley said,”offensively it just made me want to, you know, be aggressive and to knock down shots.”

Feeding off of Gilgeous-Alexander’s energy, Darius Bazley sunk a buzzer beater triple to end the quarter. The two teammates celebrated together with their smiles wider than the Joker’s.

Bazley said,”That’s why when I hit three to end the quarter I was like so hype because Shai was going crazy.”

Clearly, Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley not only like to see each other succeed but use it as fuel to keep attacking on offense.

Bazley finished the game with 25 points on nine-of-16 shooting and went 40% from the perimeter. While Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, eight assists and shot 64 percent from the field.

