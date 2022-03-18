Skip to main content

WATCH: 'It got me Fired up'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops a perfect nine-of-nine during the third quarter against the Spurs.

Arguably the Thunder’s third quarter against the Spurs was their most impressive to date. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in particular was a beast, he went nine-of-nine from the field during the third.

“I can't speak for everybody else but it got me going, you know, and just made me want to get stops,” Bazley said,”offensively it just made me want to, you know, be aggressive and to knock down shots.”

Feeding off of Gilgeous-Alexander’s energy, Darius Bazley sunk a buzzer beater triple to end the quarter. The two teammates celebrated together with their smiles wider than the Joker’s.

Bazley said,”That’s why when I hit three to end the quarter I was like so hype because Shai was going crazy.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Clearly, Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley not only like to see each other succeed but use it as fuel to keep attacking on offense.

Bazley finished the game with 25 points on nine-of-16 shooting and went 40% from the perimeter. While Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, eight assists and shot 64 percent from the field.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Keegan Murray
Draft Coverage

From the Bench to All-American, Keegan Murray Provides Skillset Intriguing for OKC

By Chris Becker4 hours ago
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Gameday: In Miami Against Top Team In East

By Nick Crain9 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Biggest Names for Thunder Fans to Watch For in March Madness

By Derek ParkerMar 17, 2022
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Tre Mann’s Production has Risen Since Lu Dort’s Injury

By Ross LovelaceMar 17, 2022
Darius Bazley
News

Young Forwards Flex Muscles as Thunder Drop Seventh Straight

By Chris BeckerMar 17, 2022
Christian Koloko, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: An Unexpected Center Selection

By Nick CrainMar 17, 2022
Theo Maledon, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Losing Streak to Seven, Inches Shy From Victory Versus Spurs

By Ben CreiderMar 16, 2022
Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley
News

NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley Maintains, Green Rises in Latest Rankings

By Derek ParkerMar 16, 2022