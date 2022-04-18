Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Giddey's Opinions on This Year's Draft

Giddey will be 'tuning in' to the draft this season.

Much like all the Thunder fans, Josh Giddey will be glued to the screen on draft night.

“Oh yeah I’ll be tuning in,” Giddey said during his exit interview.

With OKC officially having two lottery picks in the upcoming draft, there’s reason to be excited.

For a small market team like Oklahoma City, it’s imperative that the front office nails the draft.

If last year was any representation, Thunder fans should trust Sam Presti’s wizardry.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

In his exit interview, Giddey could not contain excitement as the topic of draftees was brought up. Clearly, there’s someone he has his eye on.

Giddey smiled and said,”yeah, there's a there's a few guys obviously, you know, the top five are obviously pretty locked in. Everyone knows who they're going to be. But I mean, there's there's a few in that category I'd love to play with but whoever we get, we integrate them into the team and I'm ready to move forward.”

According to Giddey, the players and front office communicate consistently. If Giddey has already mentioned his list of players he’d like drafted to OKC to Sam Presti it would not be shocking.

But as always, it will be ultimately be up to Presti to make all the decisions regarding the draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

SGA v Lu Dort
News

LISTEN: The Clippers Pick, Lottery Mock Draft

By The Uncontested Podcast1 hour ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Elite Athleticism

By Nick Crain4 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Bleacher Report Gives OKC’s Rookie Class an A-Minus

By Derek Parker18 hours ago
Theo Maledon
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Theo Maledon

By Ross LovelaceApr 17, 2022
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Evaluating the Thunder’s 2021-22 Defense

By Sam LaneApr 17, 2022
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

Added Lottery Pick Gives Thunder more Flexibility

By Derek ParkerApr 16, 2022
Lottery
News

Oklahoma City Thunder 2022 Lottery Odds Guide

By Sam LaneApr 16, 2022
Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of Season Report Card: Isaiah Roby

By Chris BeckerApr 16, 2022