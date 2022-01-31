Skip to main content

WATCH: Lu Dort's Unexpected Opportunity

Lu Dort leads all scorers in Friday's game against the Pacers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out for at least the next two weeks due to a sprained ankle. With the Thunder’s leading scorer out, that leaves other players with more offensive responsibility. Lu Dort has been the first player on OKC to take advantage of the increased scoring opportunities.

“Lu is just fearless,” Ty Jerome said,”when you’re on the court and you feel Lu next to you, it gives you a sense of confidence, energy, and makes you a little tougher.”

Dort led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting in the Thunder’s matchup against the Pacers. He also shot 33 percent from the perimeter. Having to make up for Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot making only helps players like Dort to become more of a treat. It will be interesting to see which additional players on Oklahoma City’s roster step up in Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence.

