WATCH: Mark Daigneault Reviews Lu Dort's Defensive Effort Against the Suns

Lu Dort holds onto one of the best defensive ratings in the league.

The Thunder hit the defense jackpot with Luguentz Dort. He has become their best weapon on the defensive end and wreaks havoc for any top NBA player. Every game Dort is given the toughest matchups in the league and he dimishes their offensive opportunities.

Mark Daigneault said,” we’re not afraid to put him on anybody with the way that he’s played.”

Against Phoenix, Dort was guarding Chris Paul an extremely difficult player to stay in front of. But Daigneault thought that Dort handled the challenge well. Dort continues to hold one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA and is the Thunder’s biggest defensive strength.

