WATCH: Oklahoma City Records Season High in Assists

The Thunder finishes Denver contest with 29 assists.

Having a plethora of ball handlers on the Thunder’s roster grants players unique looks at the basket. This advantage allows multiple players to become play makers and off ball threats. Against the Nuggets, OKC finished with a season high of 29 assists, their creative offense on full display.

“The ball was zipping around tonight and guys were really sharing it and playing the right way,” Mark Daigneault said

Only making 38 of their 88 field goal attempts and still recording 29 assists shows how well the Thunder orchestrated opportunities. OKC has struggled with efficiency from the perimeter and in their contest against Denver, made 24 percent of their shots from behind the arc. 

This leaves many assists on the table, but also leaves room for improvement. By moving the ball in such an impressive way, Oklahoma City has the chance to begin capitalizing on this fast paced offense. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

