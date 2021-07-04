Watch: Potential Thunder Target James Bouknight's 2021 NBA Draft Combine Interview

Elite scorer James Bouknight, who raised eyes at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, could be a potential Thunder target in the mid-first round of the NBA Draft.

James Bouknight could very well be on the Thunder’s radar for the upcoming draft.

With the ability to score from anywhere on the court and early comparisons to some of the leagues top scorers, Bouknight could be a valuable addition to any team.

Should he fall to OKC at No. 16, he’d be a more than worthy selection.