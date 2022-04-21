WATCH: Presti's Thoughts on the Lottery

Now that the regular season is over, all OKC fans eyes are set on lottery night. Odds are incredibly high that the Thunder will walk away with a top five draft in the 2022 draft.

Despite the odds ever being in Oklahoma City’s favor, it’s not enough to say Thunder General Manager Sam Presti.

“Well the best way to look at the lottery in my opinion is to see it exactly for what it is, which is just it’s a game of chance. You have absolutely no control over it,” Presti said.

Letting the chips fall where they may might be the perfect way to play this game of chance. Considering last year’s draft was such a success for OKC, Presti has proven he does not need a top five pick to draft great talent.

“Last year we got pretty bad outcome in terms of the outcome of the drawing, but I don't think we got a bad outcome from the night because I think Josh Giddey is a good player,” Presti said.

“I think he's exceeded most people's expectations given his age. He's younger than a lot of the guys who are going to be picked this year in the lottery.”

After witnessing how the previous Thunder rookie class payed off, Presti’s approach to the lottery is plausible. Plus, the real drama begins after the lottery numbers fall into place.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.