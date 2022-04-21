Skip to main content

WATCH: Presti's Thoughts on the Lottery

Sam Presti gives his thought-process for the NBA lottery.

Now that the regular season is over, all OKC fans eyes are set on lottery night. Odds are incredibly high that the Thunder will walk away with a top five draft in the 2022 draft.

Despite the odds ever being in Oklahoma City’s favor, it’s not enough to say Thunder General Manager Sam Presti.

“Well the best way to look at the lottery in my opinion is to see it exactly for what it is, which is just it’s a game of chance. You have absolutely no control over it,” Presti said.

Letting the chips fall where they may might be the perfect way to play this game of chance. Considering last year’s draft was such a success for OKC, Presti has proven he does not need a top five pick to draft great talent.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

“Last year we got pretty bad outcome in terms of the outcome of the drawing, but I don't think we got a bad outcome from the night because I think Josh Giddey is a good player,” Presti said.

“I think he's exceeded most people's expectations given his age. He's younger than a lot of the guys who are going to be picked this year in the lottery.”

After witnessing how the previous Thunder rookie class payed off, Presti’s approach to the lottery is plausible. Plus, the real drama begins after the lottery numbers fall into place.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

By Ross Lovelace1 hour ago
Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Buy Low on Potential Steal

By Nick Crain5 hours ago
USATSI_17396243 (1)
News

OKC Blue: Oklahoma City Blue In Possible Search of New Arena Amid Talks With G League

By Ben Creider14 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Video

WATCH: Sam Presti Divulges on Never Told Before Story on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

By Christine Butterfield18 hours ago
Caleb Love, North Carolina
News

NBA Mock Draft 2022: Second Round Teeming with Potential

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder In Review: Injury Bug Sweeps Bricktown, Josh Giddey Makes History

By Ben Creider22 hours ago
Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of Season Report Card: Aaron Wiggins

By Chris BeckerApr 20, 2022
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Next Season Could Look Similar for the Thunder

By Inside The Thunder StaffApr 20, 2022