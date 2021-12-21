Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Becoming a Clutch King

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains poised down the stretch.
    In the Thunder’s game against the Pelicans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came in clutch by making an off balance three-pointer to tie the game for Oklahoma City. Yet 1.6 seconds was still enough for Devonte Graham to get a shot off winning the game for New Orleans. Some players might hang their heads after such a disappointing loss, but Gilgeous-Alexander went to work. 

    The Thunder took on the Clippers next and the game came down to the last few minutes, but making sure to not leave any time left on the clock Gilgeous-Alexander hit a step back three to win the game for Oklahoma City.

    “Just him being fearless,” Kenrich Williams said,” Shai rises to the occasion in crunch time.”

    During Oklahoma City’s matchup against Memphis the game dwindled down to the last few possessions and Gilgeous-Alexander took advantage of every opportunity. He unselfishly lured in defenders to pass the ball to Giddey for a wide open basket. 

    Gilgeous-Alexander made eight points down the stretch and it was the layup he made off an inbounds play from Giddey that put the Thunder ahead by three and ultimately won the game. By making smart decisions and remaining efficient, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to thrive in the clutch.

