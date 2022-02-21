WATCH: Thunder Chemistry Off the Court

This Thunder squad has made it evident that their chemistry on the floor continues off the court.

In the beginning of the season the players had nothing but high praise for on another as they were learning each others game.

Now they have begun to crack jokes, letting everyone in on just how close this team has become.

Earlier this season Josh Giddey joked that Tre Mann “couldn’t quite get to 30” when he dropped 29 points against the Mavericks. After finishing with 30 in Madison Square Garden Mann asked Giddey what he thought about this performance.

Giddey smirked and said,“It was a cheap 30, he didn’t deserve it. I still think his 29 piece in Dallas was better.”

Both players shared a laugh and Giddey ended up saying he was “happy for the kid.”

But the jokes did not stop there. As Josh Giddey has improved throughout the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has begun showing him love by commenting on Giddey’s Instagram pictures.

First, Gilgeous-Alexander commented that Giddey looked like Troy Bolton, a famous character from the High School Musical movies.

After Giddey dropped his third consecutive triple double and fourth of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander commented this on his picture:

Clearly this OKC squad has developed an organic chemistry.

