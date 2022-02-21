Skip to main content

WATCH: Thunder Chemistry Off the Court

Josh Giddey jokes about Tre Mann's 'cheap 30' against the Knicks.

This Thunder squad has made it evident that their chemistry on the floor continues off the court.

In the beginning of the season the players had nothing but high praise for on another as they were learning each others game.

Now they have begun to crack jokes, letting everyone in on just how close this team has become.

Earlier this season Josh Giddey joked that Tre Mann “couldn’t quite get to 30” when he dropped 29 points against the Mavericks. After finishing with 30 in Madison Square Garden Mann asked Giddey what he thought about this performance.

Giddey smirked and said,“It was a cheap 30, he didn’t deserve it. I still think his 29 piece in Dallas was better.”

Recommended for You

Both players shared a laugh and Giddey ended up saying he was “happy for the kid.”

But the jokes did not stop there. As Josh Giddey has improved throughout the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has begun showing him love by commenting on Giddey’s Instagram pictures.

First, Gilgeous-Alexander commented that Giddey looked like Troy Bolton, a famous character from the High School Musical movies.

After Giddey dropped his third consecutive triple double and fourth of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander commented this on his picture:

FLpazpwWUBAVqVw
1
Gallery
1 Images

Clearly this OKC squad has developed an organic chemistry.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Thunder Chemistry Off the Court

By Christine Butterfield
59 seconds ago
Josh Giddey, Sam Presti
News

LeBron James Praises Thunder GM Sam Presti: "He's the MVP"

By Ross Lovelace
3 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

By Nick Crain
7 hours ago
MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
Draft Coverage

Ignite Dazzle Scouts, Falter to Charge in Next Gem Game

By Ben Creider
16 hours ago
Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite
News

Scouting the Ignite's Best 2022 Prospects

By Derek Parker
21 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

When Could we see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Make an All-Star Appearance?

By Sam Lane
21 hours ago
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
News

Josh Giddey Flourishes in Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Rookies Falter in Finals

By Ben Creider
Feb 19, 2022
Lu Dort, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
News

Thunder Still Searching for 3-Point Contest Winner

By Derek Parker
Feb 19, 2022