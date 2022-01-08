Skip to main content
WATCH: Thunder Ties Turnover Season High

Minnesota forced 20 turnovers against Oklahoma City.

On a team ripe with ball handlers, it would be safe to assume that turnovers are kept to a minimum. Yet as of late the Thunder has truly struggled to take care of the ball. 

In OKC’s first matchup against the Timberwolves the Thunder committed ten turnovers in the first quarter alone. When Oklahoma City faced Minnesota just two days later, they tied a season high of 20 turnovers.

"You got to credit their (Timberwolves) defense," Mark Daigneault said,"we certainly have to do a better job of taking care of the ball." 

The Thunder’s inability to gain an offensive rhythm was credited to Minnesota’s suffocating defense. Although considering this team has opted for a guard heavy lineup, Oklahoma City should be better in this particular area of the floor.

