OKC's bench outscored Toronto's 55-21.

Oklahoma City has reconfigured their starting lineup due to multiple players being injured. Yet it was the secondary rotation that brought the heat in last night’s matchup against Toronto. Each player coming off the Thunder’s bench was awarded over 30 minutes. While the only player in the starting lineup to receive the same amount of time was Lu Dort.

“I thought those guys gave us a good lift,” Mark Daigneault said.

Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Toronto’s bench 55-to-21. What’s surprising is that two of the brightest stars for OKC were Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski with 18 points each. With Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome joining the fold, the secondary rotation was the Thunder’s competitive backbone against the Raptors.