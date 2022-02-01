Skip to main content

WATCH: Thunder's Best Defensive Performance to Date

The Thunder hold Portland to 18 percent from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City has been one of the best defensive teams in the league. After last night’s win against the Trail Blazers, the Thunder proved just how suffocating their defense can be. Portland usually averages 39 percent from behind the arc but against OKC they could only muster 18 percent from the perimeter.

Josh Giddey said,"I think that could have been the best three quarters of defense we played all season."

Following the first quarter where Portland scored 31 points, the Thunder limited the Trail Blazers to scoring 50 points for the remainder of the game. This gave them a total of 81 points. By maintaining help side defense and securing the perimeter, OKC’s defensive effort led the way to their victory over Portland.

