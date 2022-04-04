WATCH: Thunder's Last Home Game

Today marks the final day the Thunder practice in Oklahoma City. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl expresses his feelings towards his first season as a rookie coming to an end.

Oklahoma City pulled off a big win against the Suns who have secured the top seed in the NBA playoffs. Leading all scorers was Olivier Sarr who scored 24 points on five-of-six shooting from deep.

But the true headliner was Aleksej Pokusevski who secured his first career triple-double. Pokusevski recorded 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and 17 points. The Thunder were very joyous following Pokusevski's performance and decided to shower him with water after the game. Robinson-Earl gave his perspective from the spectatcle.

Lastly, Coach Daigneault reflected back on this season and expressed his feelings looking ahead to the last home game of the season tomorrow.

