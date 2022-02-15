Skip to main content

WATCH: Tre Mann Literally Shoots the Lights Out of Madison Square Garden

Tre Mann records a career high of 30 points on nine-of-16 shooting.

In last three games Tre Mann was shooting at a level that was unacceptable to himself and Coach Mark Daigneault. He averaged four points per game and 13 percent from the floor during that time period.

After going through this stretch, it would have been easy for Mann to become discouraged. Yet against the Knicks he came out confident and after making his first two shots from behind the arc, he knew he was in for a good game.

During Mann’s post-game availability the lights went out in the room and quick on his feet Mann said,“I shot the lights out look at that.”

Shooting the lights would be an understatement for this rookie. Reaching a career high of 30 points in Madison Square Garden he has been added to an elite list of only 34 players to have a have scored plus 30 points in MSG as a rookie. Including legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.

Mann is beginning to leave his mark on the NBA and is shaping up very well among his rookie class.

