Skip to main content

WATCH: Young and Waters from Teammates to Competitors

Lindy Waters III ties Thunder rookie record.

Lindy Waters III and Trae Young have a unique history. Both players grew up in Oklahoma and became teammates when they competed together at Norman North High School.

Their paths diverged when Young committed to Oklahoma and Waters went off to Stillwater to play at Oklahoma State.

The two competed against each other collegiately, but not many imagined Young and Waters would share the professional court together.

“Yeah, it was a cool moment for sure. I haven't really got to have a conversation with him for a while at least since high school, so you know that was all love,” Waters said.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Both players gave the Okies a show in their matchup on Wednesday night. Young proved why he’s an elite NBA shooter by going 13-of-24 from the floor and finishing with 41 points.

Lighting up the floor from the perimeter, Waters tied a Thunder rookie record by making seven triples in a single game. He led the way for OKC with 25 points.

Waters said,”great to see him doing big things. But two kids from Norman, you know, meet back up in the league. It's amazing.”

It was a true treat for the Oklahoma community to see these two both accomplish impressive performances in their home state. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder
News

NBA Reverse Standings: Top Odds Still up for Grabs

By Derek Parker1 hour ago
Theo Maledon
Video

WATCH: Coach Daigneault's View on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Return

By Christine Butterfield2 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

ESPN Rank Thunder 24th in Future Standings, Carry Unprecedented Potential Moving Forward

By Ben Creider4 hours ago
Lindy Waters
News

Waters III, Sarr Provide Spark off Thunder Bench

By Chris Becker7 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Swing on Biggest Risk in Draft

By Nick Crain11 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Hot Shooting Night Lifts Hawks Over Thunder

By Ross Lovelace20 hours ago
Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley
News

Evan Mobley Holds Off Competition in NBA’s Rookie Ladder

By Derek ParkerMar 30, 2022
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Defining Aleksej Pokusevski's Role with Oklahoma City

By Sam LaneMar 30, 2022