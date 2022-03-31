WATCH: Young and Waters from Teammates to Competitors

Lindy Waters III and Trae Young have a unique history. Both players grew up in Oklahoma and became teammates when they competed together at Norman North High School.

Their paths diverged when Young committed to Oklahoma and Waters went off to Stillwater to play at Oklahoma State.

The two competed against each other collegiately, but not many imagined Young and Waters would share the professional court together.

“Yeah, it was a cool moment for sure. I haven't really got to have a conversation with him for a while at least since high school, so you know that was all love,” Waters said.

Both players gave the Okies a show in their matchup on Wednesday night. Young proved why he’s an elite NBA shooter by going 13-of-24 from the floor and finishing with 41 points.

Lighting up the floor from the perimeter, Waters tied a Thunder rookie record by making seven triples in a single game. He led the way for OKC with 25 points.

Waters said,”great to see him doing big things. But two kids from Norman, you know, meet back up in the league. It's amazing.”

It was a true treat for the Oklahoma community to see these two both accomplish impressive performances in their home state.

