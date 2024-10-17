Karl-Anthony Towns crushes Cowboys fan with expert-level trolling on national TV
Karl-Anthony Towns has completed one of the great trolling jobs of the modern era.
Towns, the former Timberwolves All-Star who was traded to the Knicks in late September, is a known Philadelphia Eagles fan — and when Philly's rival Dallas Cowboys got smoked by the Detroit Lions last week, Towns took the opportunity to laugh — in the sweetest way possible — in the face of a fan.
Towns texted NFL Network's Rich Eisen, asking for the studio address so he could send flowers to Eisen's social media coordinator and on-air contributor T.J. Jefferson, whose account on X features a profile picture of him draped in a gigantic Cowboys flag.
Jefferson received two bouquets of flowers. One bouquet featured 47 roses, colored in Eagles green and white. The other bouquet included nine Cowboys blue-colored roses. What's the significance? The Lions whipped the Cowboys 47-9.
"Think of you fam. Know Sunday was rough so sent you some flowers," Towns wrote in the card. "47 of them to be exact. P.S. Look at the difference between 47 and 9. WOW!"
"I'm an expert-level troller myself," Jefferson said. "But that is kind of next level. I give it up for that."