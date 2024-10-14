Watch: Donte DiVincenzo talks trash to Knicks during preseason action
Donte DiVincenzo was locked in for his return to Madison Square Garden to face his former team, the New York Knicks.
The Wolves guard hit a 3-pointer off a screen for the opening points of Sunday's game and poured in nine points by the end of the first quarter. He even had some words for the Knicks while he was shooting a free throw during the game.
"That's what happens when they let you run the show," DiVincenzo chirped during the game.
It appeared those words were directed at former Timberwolves and current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
It was a strong showing for DiVincenzo, who started the game in place of Mike Conley and finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and seven assists, but ultimately the Wolves lost the preseason contest 115-110 to the Knicks.
But the bad blood with the Knicks didn't appear to end at the free-throw line. After the game, DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson exchanged some words and had to be separated in a tense scene.
All in all, there was no shortage of entertainment in DiVincenzo's return to New York.