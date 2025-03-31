All Timberwolves

Minneapolis pizza joint bans Pistons' Isaiah Stewart after fight with Wolves

Parkway Pizza had enough of Stewart's antics in Sunday night's game.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart gestures towards the crowd after a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2025. Stewart was later ejected from the game.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart gestures towards the crowd after a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2025. Stewart was later ejected from the game. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
No pizza for you. If you're Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart that is.

Northeast Minneapolis pizza joint Parkway Pizza banned Stewart, who was involved in a massive brawl at Target Center during Sunday night's game between the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, the restaurant said in a social media post.

Stewart was one of five players and two coaches between the Wolves and Pistons who were ejected — Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were ejected for Minnesota, while Ron Holland II, Marcus Sasser and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff were also ejected for Detroit — following a massive brawl that extended into the courtside seats during the second quarter of the game. Stewart also has a reputation, and six flagrant fouls this season.

Parkway Pizza has four Twin Cities locations — two in Minneapolis, one in Roseville and another in St. Louis Park. The X account is affiliated with their Northeast Minneapolis location, which features a "honk if you love Naz Reid sign" outside its doors. Stewart was going at Reid in particular during the brawl, which eventually resulted in both players getting ejected.

