Big night possible for Wolves against shorthanded Bulls
It might take a miracle for the Chicago Bulls to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night.
Zach LaVine is doubtful and expected to miss a third straight game with a right adductor strain and Lonzo Ball is out with a wrist injury. The only good news on Chicago's injury report is that Jalen Smith (knee) is probable.
Losing Ball and Smith accounts for about 30 minutes of playing time off the bench, but losing Lavine is indeed the loss of the leading scorer (22.7 points per game) and about 35 minutes of playing time. It puts big-time pressure on Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Josh Giddey to pick up the slack.
When healthy, the Bulls started 3-2 and beat the Bucks, Grizzlies and Magic. But they've lost three in a row to the Nets, Jazz and Mavericks while allowing 124.6 points per game while scoring just 112.3 per game.
Minnesota comes in fully healthy with no key players on the injury report.
The game starts at 7:10 p.m. CT.