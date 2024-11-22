Ankle sprain knocks Wolves' Rob Dillingham out of Raptors game
Dillingham was ruled out after exiting during the third quarter of Thursday night's matchup.
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie point guard Rob Dillingham exited during the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors, and the team later ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain.
Dillingham appeared to tweak his ankle after fouling Davion Mitchell with 50.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker subbed in for him, and Dillingham could be seen with a trainer on the Wolves bench.
Before his exit, Dillingham had already played a season-high 10 minutes with an expanded role in the absence of Mike Conley, who was ruled out before the game with a toe sprain. Dillingham had two points and an assist in the game.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
