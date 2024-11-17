Bradley Beal to miss third straight game, Kevin Durant remains out against Wolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Phoenix Suns without stars Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, who both have been officially ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The Suns are hoping they won't be missing anyone else. Guard Grayson Allen and big man Jusuf Nurkic are both listed as probable on Saturday's availability report with right hamstring soreness and a left ankle sprain, respectively, but Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters on Saturday that Allen is likely a gametime decision for Sunday's game.
Beal, meanwhile, has missed the Suns past two games due to a left calf strain. He last played Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. Durant has been out since Nov. 8 due to a left calf strain and is still a few weeks away from being re-evaluated.
The Wolves and Suns tip off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Target Center in a rematch of last year's first-round playoff series.