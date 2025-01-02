Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis ahead of showdown with Wolves
The Boston Celtics ruled out star guard Jaylen Brown (right shoulder sprain) and forward Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) ahead of Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.
That leaves the Celtics down two starters, and their second-leading scorer in Brown, for Thursday's matchup against the Wolves. Brown has started 28 games for Boston this season, averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Porzingis, who's battled injuries this season, has started all 11 games he's played, averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. It's the fourth straight game he's missed since injuring the ankle on Christmas.
Rob Dillingham (ankle) and Luka Garza (ankle) both remain out for the Wolves.
The Wolves and Celtics tip off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Target Center.