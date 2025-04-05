Injuries force 76ers to rule out eight players against Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves fans will get a good look at the end of the Philadelphia 76ers' bench Saturday night.
Between players who've been ruled out for the season and others who've had injuries pop up more recently, the 76ers have ruled out eight players — Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Jared McCain (meniscus) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) — for Saturday night's game.
Philadelphia has been riddled with injuries this season, and the story will be the same on Saturday. They'll be forced to dig deep into their bench with most of their starters, including their leading scorer Maxey, and key reserves out for the game.
The Wolves, meanwhile, are nearly at full health, only having ruled out Terrence Shannon Jr. (groin). Shannon has missed Minnesota's past four games with the injury.
The Wolves and Sixers tip off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Philadelphia.