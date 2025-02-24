Jaylen Clark available for Wolves, Chet Holmgren resting for Thunder in rematch
It didn't look good in the moment, but the Timberwolves will have their Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stopper Monday night.
Clark, who was listed as questionable due to neck soreness for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, is available for the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame. That's significant news after Clark took a scary fall and appeared to hit his head in Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Clark was not able to return to the game, which the Wolves lost 130-123, and his absence was immediately felt as the Thunder outscored the Wolves by 14 points the remainder of the third quarter after Clark's exit. Clark had put together arguably the best game of his career in his 18 minutes to that point, posting 14 points, four steals and a rebound in addition to a team-leading plus-minus of plus-20. His defense on Gilgeous-Alexander has been particularly valuable.
The Wolves are still without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back). There is reporedly optimism, however, that DiVincenzo and Randle, who haven't played since January, can return on this week's road trip.
The Thunder are resting Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren on the second half of the back to back.
The Wolves and Thunder tip off at 7 p.m. Monday in Oklahoma City.