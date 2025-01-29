Kevin Durant, Rob Dillingham questionable for Timberwolves-Suns
The Timberwolves will tip-off against the Suns at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday night in Phoenix, but both teams could be without a rotational player. Rob Dillingham is questionable with an illness, while Kevin Durant is also questionable with a left thumb injury.
With Donte DiVincenzo on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Dillingham has been playing his best stretch of basketball in a Wolves uniform. In his last six games, he is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game on 51.2% shooting from the field and 56.3% from three.
Durant has continued to play at a Hall of Fame level this season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He has played in 35 of the team's 45 games, but he also missed the Wolves and Suns matchup earlier this season on Nov. 17. He played in their game on Monday against the Clippers, so the toe injury is a recent injury.
Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn also heads into the game with a questionable tag. He is averaging 7.3 points per game this season, but he missed Monday's game with a left ankle injury.