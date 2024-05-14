Timberwolves' Mike Conley out for Game 5 against Nuggets
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out for Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night due to right Achilles soreness.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start in his place.
Conley was a late add to the injury report, listed as questionable with the right Achilles soreness.
Conley has averaged 10.8 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds through four games this series against the Nuggets, and the series is even at two games apiece entering Tuesday's 9:40 p.m. tipoff.
Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin are the only other true point guards on the roster, but neither has played a big role in the series thus far. They'll likely be called upon for more minutes Tuesday night with Alexander-Walker stepping into the starting lineup.
The Timberwolves' injury report is otherwise clean.