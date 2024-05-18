Mike Conley Jr. listed as questionable for Game 7
Conley is still dealing with an achilles injury.
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley Jr. is listed as questionable for Game 7 with a right soleus strain according to the team.
The soleus muscle is connected to the Achilles, which is something that Conley has been dealing with since missing Game 5 due to the injury.
He returned to the lineup in Game 6 with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. He has averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the series.
Minnesota will need all hands on deck, taking on Denver at 7 p.m. CT on TNT Sunday with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.
