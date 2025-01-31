All Timberwolves

Mike Conley ruled out against Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Wolves

Conley was ruled out Thursday night due to a right thumb sprain.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) works around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) works around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2025. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City due to a right thumb sprain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start in his place for the game.

The thumb issue for Conley must have appeared during Wednesday night's win over the Phoenix Suns. The Wolves shared a photo of him pregame on social media that showed Conley wearing a wrap around his right hand.

It'll be the fifth game Conley has missed this season. Conley is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this year, and he had six points and six assists in the win over the Suns. Alexander-Walker, who's averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, will be making his third start of the season.

John Collins (illness) is available for the Jazz.

The Wolves and Jazz tip off at 8 p.m. CT Thursday night.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries