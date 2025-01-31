Mike Conley ruled out against Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Wolves
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City due to a right thumb sprain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start in his place for the game.
The thumb issue for Conley must have appeared during Wednesday night's win over the Phoenix Suns. The Wolves shared a photo of him pregame on social media that showed Conley wearing a wrap around his right hand.
It'll be the fifth game Conley has missed this season. Conley is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this year, and he had six points and six assists in the win over the Suns. Alexander-Walker, who's averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, will be making his third start of the season.
John Collins (illness) is available for the Jazz.
The Wolves and Jazz tip off at 8 p.m. CT Thursday night.