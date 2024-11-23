Mike Conley to miss second straight game, ruled out against Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will miss his second straight game with a left great toe sprain as the team ruled him out on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston.
Conley previously missed Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to the toe sprain. This will be the third game Conley's missed this season; he also rested on the second half of back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the previous two games he missed, Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in his place, which will likely be the case Sunday.
Conley is averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 assists per game this season, and while he's struggled with his shot in the early going, it's been clear how valuable he is as a playmaker, and how much he's missed when he's not on the court.
The good news for the Wolves is that Conley was the only player on the injury report, meaning rookie Rob Dillingham, who exited Thursday's game with an ankle sprain, and Naz Reid, who appeared to tweak his knee in the final seconds of the game, should both be good to go against the Celtics on Sunday. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.