Mike Conley to miss third straight game, ruled out against Rockets
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will miss his third straight game due to a toe sprain after he was ruled out for Tuesday night's NBA Cup group-play game against the Houston Rockets at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Joe Ingles was also ruled out due to a left calf sprain.
Both players were questionable coming into the game, and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame they were both "gametime" decisions. Conley was warming up prior to Tuesday's game, trying to test it out.
Conley missed Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors and Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics due to the great left toe sprain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in his place on Thursday, and Donte DiVincenzo started on Sunday and will start again Tuesday night against the Rockets. It'll be his second start of the season.
This marks the first time this season Ingles has been ruled out.
The Wolves and Rockets tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.