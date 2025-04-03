Nets down Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson, among others, against Wolves
The Brooklyn Nets will be incredibly short-handed against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night.
The Nets have ruled out leading scorer Cam Thomas (hamstring), second-leading scorer Cameron Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (ACL tear), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) and Ziaire Williams (rest) for Thursday's game at the Barclays Center in New York. Former Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is probable, while Jalen Wilson (ankle) is listed as questionable.
The Timberwolves are nearly at full strength, having only ruled out Terrence Shannon Jr. (groin).
Brooklyn will be missing significant production down its top-two scorers in Thomas and Johnson, who average 24.0 and 18.8 points per game, respectively. Williams is a double-digit scorer, while Sharpe is the Nets' second-leading rebounder.
The Nets are just 25-51, but have won their last two games. And despite Brooklyn's numerous injuries, the Wolves can't afford to overlook the Nets as they fight for positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture. Minnesota is currently sixth in the West standings and out of the play-in tournament, but a loss to the Nets could tank chances of a top-six seed.
The Wolves and Nets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT in New York Thursday night.