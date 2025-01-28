Nickeil Alexander-Walker suffers left lower leg contusion in win over Hawks
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker suffered what the team is describing as a left lower leg contusion in the fourth quarter of Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Alexander-Walker suffered the injury during an offensive possession in the fourth quarter. He was hopping on one leg as the Wolves ran back on defense before going down the next offensive possession. Alexander-Walker was helped off the court by teammates and exited to the locker room, and he did not return to the game, which the Wolves won 100-92.
While Chris Finch did not have an immediate update on his status postgame, Alexander-Walker appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room and told teammates he was alright. He did have a noticeable limp as he walked out.
It's unclear if Alexander-Walker will miss time, and if so, how much. The Wolves are already down Donte DiVincenzo, who's currently sidelined with a turf toe injury. If Alexander-Walker misses any significant stretch, Minnesota would be down two of its key rotation players and would be forced to rely more heavily on young guys like Rob Dillingham and Josh Minott.