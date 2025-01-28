All Timberwolves

Nickeil Alexander-Walker suffers left lower leg contusion in win over Hawks

Chris Finch did not have an immediate update on his status, but Alexander-Walker appeared to be in good spirits.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker charges into Atlanta Hawks forward Garrison Mathews in the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker charges into Atlanta Hawks forward Garrison Mathews in the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker suffered what the team is describing as a left lower leg contusion in the fourth quarter of Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Alexander-Walker suffered the injury during an offensive possession in the fourth quarter. He was hopping on one leg as the Wolves ran back on defense before going down the next offensive possession. Alexander-Walker was helped off the court by teammates and exited to the locker room, and he did not return to the game, which the Wolves won 100-92.

While Chris Finch did not have an immediate update on his status postgame, Alexander-Walker appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room and told teammates he was alright. He did have a noticeable limp as he walked out.

It's unclear if Alexander-Walker will miss time, and if so, how much. The Wolves are already down Donte DiVincenzo, who's currently sidelined with a turf toe injury. If Alexander-Walker misses any significant stretch, Minnesota would be down two of its key rotation players and would be forced to rely more heavily on young guys like Rob Dillingham and Josh Minott.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries