Rob Dillingham available for Friday's game against Lakers
Wolves rookie Rob Dillingham was not listed on the team's injury report ahead of their Friday showdown with the Lakers, which is a very positive sign that he's on his way back after missing the previous four games with a sprained right ankle.
Dillingham found an increased role in the absence of veteran point guard Mike Conley in late November, averaging 16.6 minutes, 9.3 points and 3.0 assists during a three-game span. For the season, Dillingham has averaged 9.4 minutes, 3.8 points and 1.5 assists per game in 11 games.
The Wolves did list Joe Ingles (left soleus strain) as out for Friday's game.
The visiting Lakers will be without LeBron James (left foot soreness), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot) and Christian Wood (left knee). Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) and Austin Reaves (left pelvic contusion) are both listed as questionable.
Tip-off is set for 7:10 p.m. CT at Target Center. Minnesota (12-11) trails the Lakers (13-11) by a half-game in the Western Conference standings. The teams have split the season series so far with the Lakers winning the season opener 110-103 in LA and the Wolves claiming a 109-80 victory at Target Center earlier this month.
It will be the first game for the Wolves since Sunday's 114-106 loss to Golden State.