Rob Dillingham out as Timberwolves begin three-game road trip
Timberwolves rookie guard Rob Dillingham will be out with a sprained right ankle for the team's game tomorrow night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.
Dillingham was questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, but he did not play in the Timberwolves' blowout win. His role grew in the second half of November with Mike Conley Jr. sidelined, but once he returned, Dillingham went back down the depth chart.
Minnesota begins a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Clippers and then they will head north for two games against the Warriors on Friday and Sunday. It's evident that Dillingham has still not earned a consistent role in the rotation when the Timberwolves are fully healthy, but he will now look to recover from his ankle sprain.
Veteran Joe Ingles remains out with a left soleus strain and he's been sidelined since Nov. 17. Leonard Miller remains on G League Assignment and two-way players Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards also remain out.