Suns rule out Bradley Beal ahead of showdown with Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out guard Bradley Beal for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis due to a left hamstring strain. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have a clean injury report.
Beal, 31, has been limited to 48 games this season due to injuries and has been in and out of the starting lineup, but he's still been effective when healthy, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Beal is Phoenix's second-leading scorer this season, ranks fourth on the team in assists and is tied for second on the Suns in steals per game (1.0).
The Wolves have an entirely clean injury report, a positive sign after Anthony Edwards was questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a right thumb injury. Edwards did play in that game, but had his thumb wrapped.
The Wolves and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. CT Friday night at Target Center.