All Timberwolves

Suns rule out Bradley Beal ahead of showdown with Timberwolves

Minnesota, meanwhile, has an entirely clean injury report ahead of Friday's game.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal talk during the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 2, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal talk during the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 2, 2025. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out guard Bradley Beal for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis due to a left hamstring strain. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have a clean injury report.

Beal, 31, has been limited to 48 games this season due to injuries and has been in and out of the starting lineup, but he's still been effective when healthy, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Beal is Phoenix's second-leading scorer this season, ranks fourth on the team in assists and is tied for second on the Suns in steals per game (1.0).

The Wolves have an entirely clean injury report, a positive sign after Anthony Edwards was questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a right thumb injury. Edwards did play in that game, but had his thumb wrapped.

The Wolves and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. CT Friday night at Target Center.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries