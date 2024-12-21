Warriors' Draymond Green questionable against Timberwolves
Green was a late add to the injury report due to left ankle soreness.
Golden State Warriors forward was a late add to the injury report, and he's listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis due to left ankle soreness.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expects Green to play still, though there was no official determination on his status.
Green, 34, has been one of the staples of the Warriors for over a decade, and this season, he's started 22 of the 24 games he's played, averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.
For the Wolves, reserve big man Luka Garza (ankle) is listed as questionable and Joe Ingles (calf strain) has been ruled out.
Tipoff at Target Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
