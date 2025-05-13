Warriors officially rule out Steph Curry for Game 5 against Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors will officially be looking to stave off elimination without Steph Curry in the lineup.
The Warriors ruled out Curry for Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which takes place Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 and was set to be reevaluated in a week, making Game 5 his earliest possible return. He'll officially be watching from the sidelines.
The Wolves took a 3-1 series lead after beating the Warriors 117-110 in Game 4 Monday night, and they'll be looking to close out the series on their home floor. Should the Warriors stave off elimination and force a Game 6, it's possible Curry would return to the lineup as he appears to be on track in his recovery. A potential Game 6 would take place on Sunday.
The Warriors will have to do it against a Wolves team that's at full strength, however, and has a clean injury report, not an easy task for a team that's been struggling offensively without their leading scorer. But it'll be do or die Wednesday night.
The Wolves and Warriors are scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff Wednesday night at Target Center.