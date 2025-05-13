All Timberwolves

Warriors officially rule out Steph Curry for Game 5 against Timberwolves

Golden State will look to stave off elimination without its leading scorer Wednesday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands on the court before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 12, 2025.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands on the court before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 12, 2025. / Cary Edmondson / Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors will officially be looking to stave off elimination without Steph Curry in the lineup.

The Warriors ruled out Curry for Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which takes place Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 and was set to be reevaluated in a week, making Game 5 his earliest possible return. He'll officially be watching from the sidelines.

The Wolves took a 3-1 series lead after beating the Warriors 117-110 in Game 4 Monday night, and they'll be looking to close out the series on their home floor. Should the Warriors stave off elimination and force a Game 6, it's possible Curry would return to the lineup as he appears to be on track in his recovery. A potential Game 6 would take place on Sunday.

The Warriors will have to do it against a Wolves team that's at full strength, however, and has a clean injury report, not an easy task for a team that's been struggling offensively without their leading scorer. But it'll be do or die Wednesday night.

The Wolves and Warriors are scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff Wednesday night at Target Center.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries